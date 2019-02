Volodymyr Zelenskiy speaks with citizens and media before a performance of his concert team in the circus in the West Ukrainian city of Lviv, Feb. 8, 2019. EPA-EFE/PAVLO PALAMARCHUK

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko leaves the podium after speaking to lawmakers during sitting in Parliament in Kiev, Ukraine, Feb. 7, 2019. EPA-EFE/SERGEY DOLZHENKO

People pass by the advertising of presidential candidate Yulia Tymoshenko on tents in Kiev, Ukraine, Feb. 9, 2019. EPA-EFE/SERGEY DOLZHENKO

The election campaign in Ukraine was already heating up with no fewer than 44 candidates registering their intention to run for office so far.

The lead-up to the vote, which is slated to take place on Mar. 31, has been marked by promises of economic revival, surprise candidates and a notable lack of hope among the electorate.