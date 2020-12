Villagers are seen next to a half submerged train wagon brought by a lahar flow due to typhoon Goni at the foot of Mayon volcano in the town of Guinobatan, Albay province, Philippines, 02 November 2020. EPA-EFE/FILE/FRANCIS R. MALASIG

At least 25 climate-related disasters have hit the Asia-Pacific region in the last 12 months, marking the highest number of such incidents in a year in more than a century, the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) said on Wednesday.