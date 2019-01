Fishery brokers examine rare bulletin tuna before bidding in the first auction for the year at Toyosu Market in Tokyo, Japan, Jan. 5, 2019. EPA-EFE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

Fishery brokers react as they bid for a bluefin tuna in the first auction for the year at Toyosu Market in Tokyo, Japan, Jan. 5, 2019. EPA-EFE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

Kiyoshi Kimura (C), president of Japanese sushi chain Sushi-Zanmai, brings his 278kg bluefin tuna with his colleagues to his sushi restaurant after winning the bidding in Tokyo, Japan, Jan. 5, 2019. EPA-EFE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

Kiyoshi Kimura, president of Japanese sushi chain Sushi-Zanmai, shows off his winning bid of a 275kg bluefin tuna in New Year 2019's first auction of Toyosu Market in Tokyo, Japan, Jan. 5, 2019. EPA-EFE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

A bluefin tuna was sold for a record price of over $3 million at a new Tokyo wholesale food market's first auction of the New Year on Saturday.

The fish weighing 278 kilograms fetched over 333 million yen (more than $3 million), more than double the previous, state broadcaster NHK reported.