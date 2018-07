A Cambodian worker takes off a poster of Cambodian People's Party (CPP), after the national elections in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Jul. 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/MAK REMISSA

A Cambodian worker works on a building near a billboard with portraits of Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen (R) and President of the National Assembly Heng Samrin (L), in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Jul. 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/MAK REMISSA

Cambodian authorities continued on Monday the recounting of votes in the elections in which, according to preliminary results, the ruling Cambodian People's Party, won a large majority.

Prime Minister Hun Sen's party obtained more than 70 percent of the votes in each of the 25 provinces in the country in Sunday's poll, according to the latest data from the National Election Commission.