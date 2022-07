US President Joe Biden speaks in the Rose Garden at the White House in Washington on 27 July 2022. EFE/EPA/Michael Reynolds

United States President Joe Biden appeared in public Wednesday after days in isolation with what he and his doctor described as a mild case of Covid-19 and he took the opportunity to advocate for vaccines and boosters amid a rise in infections due to the BA.5 variant of the virus.

"My symptoms were mild, my recovery was quick, and I'm feeling great," the president told White House staff gathered in the Rose Garden.