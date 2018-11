A view of the Fuego volcano eruption at sunrise, seen from El Rodeo, Escuintla, Guatemala, Nov. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/Esteban Biba

Several hundred people take shelter in Armando Barillas soccer stadium due to the eruption of Volcan de Fuego (Volcano of Fire) in the town of Escuintla, Guatemala, early Nov. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/Esteban Biba

Firefighters help the residents to evacuate the little village of El Rodeo, due to the eruption of Volcan de Fuego (R up, rear) in the town of Escuintla, Guatemala, early Nov. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/Esteban Biba

Volcan de Fuego (Volcano of Fire) spews hot ashes and lava as viewed from Alotenango, Guatemala, on Nov. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/Esteban Biba

Nearly 4,000 people have been evacuated from several villages in southern Guatemala near the Fuego (Fire) volcano, whose fifth eruption this year poses a threat to more than 76,000 residents, emergency management officials said Monday.

A maximum (red) alert was declared Monday in the southern province of Escuintla due to ongoing powerful eruptions, the deputy director of the Conred national emergency management office, Walter Monroy, said at a press conference.