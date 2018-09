Indian people stand near a sinkhole that opened up at a road after incessant rain in Amritsar, India, Sep. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/RAMINDER PAL SINGH

An Indian villager inspects damaged paddy crop at a farm near village Ibn Kalan, after incessant rains lashed the region, on the outskirts of Amritsar, India, Sep. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/RAMINDER PAL SINGH

An Indian worker lifts wet gunny bags lying in a puddle of rain water at a grain market after incessant rains hit the region, in Amritsar, India, Sep. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/RAMINDER PAL SINGH

Indian workers dry paddy harvest as trucks are parked nearby with wet gunny bags of paddy in them next to puddles of rain water at a grain market after incessant rains hit the region, in Amritsar, India, Sep. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/RAMINDER PAL SINGH

Indian workers load wet gunny bags of paddy in a truck at a grain market after incessant rains hit the region, in Amritsar, India, Sep. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/RAMINDER PAL SINGH

India's Met department issued a red alert across the northern Indian state of Punjab on Monday as heavy rains continued to lash the region, with more predicted in the next 24 hours.

Heavy rainfall also lashed Haryana and Chandigarh on Sunday with more predicted during the coming week until Friday, a weather bulletin said.