Yemenis helps a wounded child after being injured in an alleged Saudi-led airstrike, at a hospital in the northern province of Saada, Yemen, Aug. 09, 2018. EPA-EFE/STRINGER

A total of 50 people were killed on Thursday when a bus they were riding in was bombed in an airstrike in the northwestern Yemeni city of Sa'ada, the head of delegation for the International Committee of the Red Cross in Yemen said.

"According to local officials a total of 50 people died and 77 were injured this morning," Johannes Bruwer tweeted.