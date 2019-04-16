Red Cross staff attend to vehicles bringing in the first shipment of humanitarian aid to Venezuela, including 14 electric generators, medicines and medical supplies, in Caracas on April 16, 2019. EFE-EPA/ Miguel Gutierrez

Red Cross staff attend to vehicles bringing in the first shipment of humanitarian aid to Venezuela, including 14 electric generators, medicines and medical supplies, in Caracas on April 16, 2019. EFE-EPA/ Miguel Gutierrez

Red Cross staff attend to vehicles bringing in the first shipment of humanitarian aid to Venezuela, including 14 electric generators, medicines and medical supplies, in Caracas on April 16, 2019. EFE-EPA/ Miguel Gutierrez

Red Cross staff attend to vehicles bringing in the first shipment of humanitarian aid to Venezuela, including 14 electric generators, medicines and medical supplies, in Caracas on April 16, 2019. EFE-EPA/ Miguel Gutierrez

The Venezuelan Red Cross on Tuesday announced the entry into the country of the first shipment of humanitarian aid, including electric generators that will be allocated to several hospitals with the aim of ensuring that those health centers have electricity amid the frequent power outages being experienced around the country.

The president of the Venezuelan Society of the Red Cross, Mario Villarroel, reported the arrival of the shipment "with great joy and responsibility" from the Maiquetia international airport near Caracas.