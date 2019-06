Venezuelan Red Cross volunteers organize boxes of medicines and other supplies at a warehouse in Caracas on Wednesday, June 19. EFE-EPA/Rayner Pena

Electric generators sit in a warehouse in Caracas on Wednesday, June 19, awaiting distribution to hospitals across Venezuela. EFE-EPA/Rayner Pena

The Red Cross will distribute mosquito nets to hospitals in Venezuela to counter the spread of malaria, a disaster management coordinator for the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent societies told EFE here Wednesday.

The nets are to be provided to health facilities in southern states with a "high prevalence" of malaria, such as Bolivar, bordering Brazil, and Apure, which borders Colombia, Alberto Monguzzi said.