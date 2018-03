A humanitarian convoy on Friday entered Eastern Ghouta, an opposition-controlled enclave on the outskirts of the Syrian capital, and was able to distribute aid despite continuing clashes, the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) said.

The convoy of 13 trucks, organized by the ICRC in collaboration with the Syrian Red Crescent and the United Nations, delivered 2,400 food parcels meant to sustain 12,000 people for a month, as well as 3,248 bags of flour.