Irregular migration flows are increasing dramatically in Central America and Mexico, and it is foreseeable that these flows will be augmented by hunger in Africa with a rising number of people from that continent coming to the region en route to the US, the general secretary for the International Red Cross, Nepal's Jagan Chapagain, told EFE.

Central America for years has been a favored route to the US for migrants from all over the world, but at the same time the Northern Triangle - that is, Honduras, Guatemala and El Salvador - is the starting place for thousands of migrants who are seeking the "American Dream."