Survivors of Cyclone Idai, cut off by flood water, arrive by rescue boat to an evacuation centre in Beira, Mozambique, Mar. 21, 2019. EPA-EFE HANDOUT/Denis Onyodi/Red Cross Red Crescent Climate Centre

The Red Cross announced Friday the launch of a website to record missing people after Cyclone Idai devastated several southeastern African countries.

Although only around 200 people had been registered on the website as of Friday afternoon, the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) said that the platform is expected to show the status of hundreds of thousands, mostly in Mozambique and Zimbabwe, and help families search for missing relatives.