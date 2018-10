A handout photo made available by the Indonesian National Search and Rescue Agency (BASARNAS) shows rescuers searching for victims in Sigi regency after a 7.7 magnitude earthquake and tsunami in Central Sulawesi, Indonesia, Oct. 01, 2018. EPA-EFE/BASARNAS / HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A handout photo made available by the Indonesian National Search and Rescue Agency (BASARNAS) shows rescuers search for victims after a 7.7 magnitude earthquake and tsunami in Palu, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia, Oct. 01, 2018. EPA-EFE/BASARNAS / HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A mother and her baby wait to depart on a military plane at Mutiara Sis Al Jufri Airport in Palu, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia, Oct. 01, 2018. EPA-EFE/HOTLI SIMANJUNTAK

Palu residents queue to depart on a military plane from Mutiara Sis Al Jufri Airport in Palu, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia, Oct. 01 , 2018. EPA-EFE/HOTLI SIMANJUNTAK

The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies on Monday increased its global fund appeal to 22 million Swiss francs ($22.37 million) to help 160,000 displaced people in Indonesia for 20 months.

The IFRC appeal comes after a series of earthquakes and a tsunami struck Sulawesi island on Friday and killed 844 people and displaced thousands, according to initial data.