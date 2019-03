Inhabitants of Chiluvi, a village in central Mozambique, walk along a flooded and muddy street after Cyclone Idai and Floods that hit the region, in Nhamatanda, Mozambique, Mar. 13, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/ANDRE CATUEIRA

A powerful tropical cyclone that struck Mozambique recently has caused major damage to the country's central port city of Beira, the International Federation of Red Cross confirmed Monday.

Last week, Cyclone Idai hit Mozambique and continued to move into Malawi and Zimbabwe, leaving nearly 200 people killed.