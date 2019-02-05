Photo taken Jan. 31, 2019, in Bogota showing Alexia Van Der Gracht (l), coordinator of the International Committee of the Red Cross's Protection Unit in Colombia, and Oscar Ayzanoa, the ICRC's criminal policy adviser in Colombia, during an interview with EFE. EFE-EPA/MAURICIO DUEÑAS CASTAÑEDA

The International Committee of the Red Cross warned on Tuesday that there is no effective gender perspective within Colombia's criminal and prison policy, meaning that the specific needs of incarcerated women are not being met.

The report "Women and prison in Colombia: Challenges for criminal policy from a gender perspective," prepared by the ICRC with Colombia's Pontifical Xavierian University and Mexico's Economic Research and Teaching Center (CIDE), says that specific gender policies can help guarantee the rights of "offenders and women deprived of their liberty."