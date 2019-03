The vice president of Venezuela, Tareck El Aissami (R), and the Chinese ambassador to Venezuela, Li Baorong (L), speak to the press after a plane arrived from China with medical materials at the Simon Bolivar International Airport in Maiquetia, Venezuela, on March 29, 2019. EPA-EFE/MIGUEL GUTIERREZ

Staff unloads a plane from China carrying medical materials at the Simon Bolivar International Airport in Maiquetia, Venezuela, on March 29, 2019. EPA-EFE/MIGUEL GUTIERREZ

A Suparna Airlines Boeing 747-400 airplane (tail number B-2435) arrives from China with medical materials at the Simon Bolivar International Airport, in Maiquetia, near Caracas, Venezuela, on March 29, 2019. EPA-EFE/MIGUEL GUTIERREZ

A Suparna Airlines Boeing 747-400 airplane (tail number B-2435) arrives from China with medical materials at the Simon Bolivar International Airport in Maiquetia, near Caracas, Venezuela, on March 29, 2019. EPA-EFE/MIGUEL GUTIERREZ

A person wears a vest of the Venezuelan Red Cross during a press conference given by the president of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), Francesco Rocca, and the Venezuelan Catholic Church in Caracas, Venezuela, on March 29, 2019.

The president of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), Francesco Rocca, takes part in a joint press conference with the Venezuelan Catholic Church in Caracas, Venezuela, on March 29, 2019.

The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) will be able to bring humanitarian aid into crisis-hit Venezuela within 15 days, the organization's president said Friday.

"After having held meetings with government institutions and social, humanitarian and political organizations in Venezuela, I can say the IFRC will have the legal and technical conditions to work in the country," Francesco Rocca said.