People wait near oxygen tanks lined up to refill outside an oxygen factory in Yangon, Myanmar, 11 July 2021. EPA-EFE/LYNN BO BO

An aerial photo taken with drone shows workers burying the coffins of Covid-19 victims during a funeral at Rorotan Covid-19 dedicated cemetery in Jakarta, Indonesia, 09 July 2021. EPA-EFE FILE/MAST IRHAM

The International Federation of the Red Cross (IFRC) on Tuesday urged the acceleration of Covid-19 vaccine deliveries to countries in Southeast Asia, hit hard by a fierce new wave of the pandemic linked in part to the Delta variant.

Thailand, Malaysia and Indonesia are some of the countries most affected, having consistently registered record numbers of deaths and daily cases recently, and as vaccinations are carried out slowly and hospitals are full or overwhelmed.