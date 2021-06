Demonstrators shout slogans while riding on motorcycles during a protest against the military coup in Mandalay, Myanmar, 26 May 2021. EPA-EFE FILE/STRINGER

The Myanmar Red Cross warned Tuesday that there are 236,000 people who need urgent help throughout the country and the organization is to ramp up its humanitarian response to the growing crisis unleashed by the Covid-19 pandemic and aggravated by the military coup.

"Covid-19 has caused immense economic hardship across Myanmar in the past year. The current crisis has led to further social and economic upheaval. Many people are struggling to earn an income and have very limited access to