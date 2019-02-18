Rohingya refugees sit near their makeshift tent without light at the top of the Balukhali camp in Ukhiya, Bangladesh, Sep. 15, 2017. EPA-EFE/FILE/ABIR ABDULLAH

A majority of Rohingyas in the refugee camp in Cox's Bazar area in southeast Bangladesh are at risk during the cyclone season owing to the deteriorating conditions of their makeshift homes, the International Federation of Red Cross warned Monday.

A statement by the Geneva-based nonprofit warned that 82 percent of these refugees - 574,000 out of a total of 700,000 - live in homes built with bamboo and shredded plastic that are now battered, putting them at great risk during the approaching cyclone season, that will be accompanied by heavy rainfall and extreme temperatures.