The International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement said Monday that they cannot participate in the distribution of international humanitarian aid to Venezuela from Colombia if there is no prior agreement with those organizations.

"The International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement reaffirm that in order to ensure the fulfillment of its exclusively humanitarian mission and, according to the fundamental principles of impartiality, neutrality and independence, it cannot take part in the initiatives to hand over assistance for Venezuela from Colombia," the two organizations said in a joint statement signed by the head of the IFRC Country Cluster for Andean Countries, Michele Detomaso, head of the ICRC delegation in Colombia, Christoph Harnisch, and president of the Colombian Red Cross, Judith Carvajal.