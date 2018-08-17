View of the price of a soda at a supermarket, in Caracas, Venezuela, 16 August 2018. Venezuelans crowded markets and gas stations today before the imminent new currency exchange starting Monday, and the upcoming rise of gas prices. EPA-EFE/Cristian Hernandez

Techinicans check gasoline dispensers, in Caracas, Venezuela, 16 August 2018. Venezuelans crowded markets and gas stations today before the imminent new currency exchange starting Monday, and the upcoming rise of gas prices. EPA-EPA/Cristian Hernandez

People buy at a supermarket, in Caracas, Venezuela, 16 August 2018. Venezuelans crowded markets and gas stations today before the imminent new currency exchange starting Monday, and the upcoming rise of gas prices. EPA-EFE/Cristian Hernandez

A woman checks prices at a supermarket, in Caracas, Venezuela, 16 August 2018. Venezuelans crowded markets and gas stations today before the imminent new currency exchange starting Monday, and the upcoming rise of gas prices. EPA-EFE/Cristian Hernandez

People buy at a supermarket, in Caracas, Venezuela, 16 August 2018. Venezuelans crowded markets and gas stations today before the imminent new currency exchange starting Monday, and the upcoming rise of gas prices. EPA-EFE/Cristian Hernandez

The redenomination of Venezuela's national currency, the bolivar, which will eliminate five zeros from the current currency, was made official in the Official Gazette of the Venezuelan government published on Thursday, which confirms it will be in force from Aug. 20 onward.

In the government gazette dated Aug. 14 but published Thursday, a series of regulations that will govern the redenomination process are established, including the elimination of five zeros and a new adjustment of "basic salaries and wages, as well as pensions and other benefits" which must be in line with the new denomination called "Sovereign Bolivars."