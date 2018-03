A South Korean person wears a mask depicting Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe as they march through the streets during a commemorative parade marking the 99th anniversary of the March 1st Independence Movement Day in Seoul, South Korea, Mar. 1, 2018. EPA-EFF/JEON HEON-KYUN

An honor guard holds South Korean national flags, that were used in the resistance movement of the 20th century, during a commemorative parade marking the 99th anniversary of the March 1st Independence Movement Day in Seoul, South Korea, Mar. 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

South Korean people wear masks and military costumes as they march through the streets during a commemorative parade marking the 99th anniversary of the March 1st Independence Movement Day in Seoul, South Korea, Mar. 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/JEON HEON-KYUN

South Korean president Moon Jae-In speaks during a ceremony for the 99th anniversary of the March 1st Independence Movement Day in Seoul, South Korea, Mar. 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

South Korea's president Thursday urged Japan to reflect upon the crimes committed during its colonial rule in the first half of the last century, and reiterated that the 2015 agreement on comfort woman does not settle the issue.

Moon Jae-in's remark came during a discourse on Thursday on the occasion of Korean Independence Movement Day, commemorating the date when thousands of South Koreans took to the streets in 1919 to protest against Japan's colonial rule (1910-45).