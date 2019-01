The president of the Permanent Commission of the National Congress of Paraguay and deputy of the Authentic Radical Liberal Party, Antonio Buzarquis, appears in the office of the president of the Lower House to present the draft bill of the Compulsory Civil Service, in Asunción, Paraguay. Jan. 16, 2019. EPA-EFE/Carlos Villar Ortiga

Paraguay's main opposition Liberal Party announced Wednesday a bill to offer conscription-age men the chance to do reforestation as an alternative to military service.

Liberal lawmaker Antonio Buzarquis told reporters that the new Obligatory Civil Service would also be a "job training" tool.