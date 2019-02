Thai students demonstrate for detained Bahraini soccer player with Australian refugee status Hakeem al-Araibi during the annually pre-match political satires parade of the 73rd Thammasat-Chulalongkorn traditional soccer match at Supachalasai Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, Feb. 9, 2019. EPA-EFE/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

Bahraini soccer player with Australian refugee status Hakeem Al-Araibi (2-L) walks while escorted by Thai prison officers following an extradition hearing at the Criminal Court in Bangkok, Thailand, Feb. 4, 2019 (reissued Feb. 11, 2019). EPA-EFE FILE/DIEGO AZUBEL

Bahraini soccer player with Australian refugee status Hakeem Al-Araibi (C) walks while escorted by Thai prison officers following an extradition hearing at the Criminal Court in Bangkok, Thailand, Feb. 4, 2019 (reissued Feb. 11, 2019). EPA-EFE FILE/DIEGO AZUBEL

Refugee soccer player Hakeem al-Araibi was expected to be released from a Bangkok prison on Monday after Bahrain dropped its extradition request, an official said.

Bahrain contacted the Thai Ministry of Foreign Affairs to say it was withdrawing its extradition request for Araibi, Chatchom Akapin, director general of International Affairs, Office of the Attorney General, told EFE.