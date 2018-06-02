The head of the Catalan regional government, Joaquim Torra greets the new Justice Minister Ester Capella during the Catalan government's' swearing-in ceremony of new ministers on June 2, 2018 in Barcelona. EFE-EPA/Quique Garcia

The head of the Catalan regional government, Joaquim Torra (2nd r.), and Catalan regional home minister, Miquel Buch (l.), during the Catalan government's' swearing-in ceremony of new ministers on June 2, 2018 in Barcelona. EFE-EPA/Quique Garcia

The head of the catalan regional government, Quim Torra (r.), observes Catalan Parliament speaker Roger Torrent, greeting Catalan Health Minister Alba Verges (l.), during the Catalan government's swearing-in of new ministers on June 2, 2018, in Barcelona. EFE-EPA/Quique Garcia

The regional government of Catalonia, headed by independence leader Joaquim Torra, regained control control of the institutions Saturday by taking possession of its ministers, seven months after the previous chief executive was suspended following the illegal declaration of independence.

And so ended an exceptional period in Catalonia, during which the regional administration has been 218 days in the hands of the central government, following the enactment of Article 155 of the Spanish Constitution, which on Saturday was automatically suspended.