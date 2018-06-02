The regional government of Catalonia, headed by independence leader Joaquim Torra, regained control control of the institutions Saturday by taking possession of its ministers, seven months after the previous chief executive was suspended following the illegal declaration of independence.
And so ended an exceptional period in Catalonia, during which the regional administration has been 218 days in the hands of the central government, following the enactment of Article 155 of the Spanish Constitution, which on Saturday was automatically suspended.