People carry a giant Polish National flag as they gather on the Castle Square to watch on big screens a funeral service of the late Gdansk Mayor Pawel Adamowicz, in Warsaw, Poland, Jan. 19, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/LESZEK SZYMANSKI

The first page of the book of condolence for slain Gdasnk mayor Pawel Adamowitz at the European Solidarity Center in Gdansk, Poland, Jan. 16, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/Adam Warzawa

The second day of a European Union regional plenary session honored the mayor of a Polish city who was assassinated at a charity event last month, with EU leaders adopting a resolution that warned of the dramatic dangers a spike in hate speech could have across the continent, the European Commission said on Thursday.

The European Committee of the Regions, an assembly of regional & local representatives from all EU member states, gathered for a plenary session in Brussels in which lawmakers criticized the prevalent and growing rhetoric of hate that increasingly divides Western society, evident in the violent way Pawel Adamowicz was attacked onstage before a baffled and terrified audience on Jan. 14 in the Baltic port city of Gdansk.