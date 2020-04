The Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) expressed concern on Tuesday, 28 April 2020, about a rise in Covid-19 infections in Latin America as the total number of cases in the Western Hemisphere topped 1 million, up more than 250,000 from a week ago. EFE-EPA/Marcos Pin/File

The Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) expressed concern Tuesday about a rise in Covid-19 infections in Latin America as the total number of cases in the Western Hemisphere topped 1 million, up more than 250,000 from a week ago.

"There has been a worrisome increase in Latin America," PAHO's director, Dr. Carissa F. Etienne, said in an online briefing.