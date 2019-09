Farmers walk among the smoke and dust left by the fires in the Amazon rainforest, near Porto Velho, Brazil, Aug. 29, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/Joedson Alves

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Colombia Carlos Holmes Trujillo and the Minister of Environment and Sustainable Development Ricardo Jose Lozano giving statements, in Bogota, Colombia, Sep. 4, 2019.

View of the smoke and dust left by the fires in the Amazon rainforest, near Porto Velho, Brazil, Aug. 29, 2019.

The Amazonian countries will sign a pact for the conservation of the Amazon at the presidential summit to be held next Friday in the Colombian city of Leticia, officials said Wednesday.

"From this presidential summit will be issued a declaration containing the Leticia Pact for the Amazon," Colombian Foreign Minister Carlos Holmes Trujillo told reporters. EFE-EPA