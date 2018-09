General view of the conference room in Quito, Ecuador, where a regional meeting on Venezuelan migration was begun, hosted by Quito, on Sept. 3, 2018. EFE-EPA/Jose Jacome

Ecuador's acting foreign minister, Andres Teran, on Monday inaugurated a regional meeting called by Quito to exchange experiences and views on migration issues and analyze mechanisms to deal with the "historic" flow of Venezuelans affected by the worsening crisis in their homeland.

Thirteen countries in the region - although not Venezuela - are taking part in the "Regional Meeting on Human Mobility of Venezuelan Citizens in the Americas," which will end on Tuesday.