German Chancellor Angela Merkel smiles during the beginning of a meeting of the German Federal cabinet at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, Oct. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/CLEMENS BILAN

The ruling grand coalition in Germany was braced for fresh losses in regional elections in Hesse later this week, adding to the government's woes following its disastrous outing in Bavaria, according to the results of a poll published Thursday.

A survey published by Der Spiegel newspaper suggested Chancellor Angela Merkel's Christian Democratic Union, the leading party in a shaky coalition with Bavarian sister party Christian Social Union and the Social Democratic Party (SPD), was on track to secure only 27 percent of Sunday's vote in Hesse, located in the country's west and home of financial hub Frankfurt am Main, a drop of over 10 percent compared to 2013.