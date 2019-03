Algerian Retired General Ali Ghediri (C) after having signed his official presidential candidature document at the headquarters of the Constitution Council in Algiers, Algeria, Mar. 3, 2019. EPA-EFE/MOHAMED MESSARA

Algerian policemen block a march of Algerian Medical Students protesting against the fifth term of Abdelaziz Bouteflika in Algiers, Algeria, Mar. 3, 2019. EPA-EFE/MOHAMED MESSARA

Members of the Algerian community in Paris protest against the fifth term of Algerian President Abdelaziz Bouteflika on Place de la Republique in Paris, France, Mar. 3, 2019. EPA-EFE/IAN LANGSDON

Algerian Medical students protest at the premises of the University of Medicine against the fifth term of President Abdelaziz Bouteflika in Algiers, Algeria, Mar. 3, 2019. EPA-EFE/MOHAMED MESSARA

The registration process for the upcoming presidential elections in Algeria was to close on Sunday, while there was still no official confirmation as to whether the country's ailing president, whose bid for re-election sparked widespread protests, had submitted his candidacy papers.

Abdelaziz Bouteflika, who turned 82 Saturday, was admitted to a hospital in Switzerland last month as protests against his plans to seek a fifth term in office continued to sweep the North African country.