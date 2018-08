The director of the women's organization Mujeres de la Matria Latinoamericana (MuMaLa), Raquel Vivanco, speaks to EFE during an interview in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Aug. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/Marina Guillen

The women's organization Mujeres de la Matria Latinoamericana (MuMaLa) announced Thursday the creation of a registry documenting women's deaths caused by unsafe abortions in Argentina, a week after the Senate rejected decriminalizing the procedure.

Just in the last week, three women, ages 22, 30 and 34, died in the South American nation as a result of unsafe abortions.