epa07316677 Filipino informal settlers gamble with coins at a dumping area along the Manila Bay, Philippines, 24 January 2019 (issued on 25 January 2019). According to reports, the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) starts its rehabilitation project of Manila Bay on 27 January. More than 200,000 families living along the bay will be relocated. EPA/FRANCIS R. MALASIG ATTENTION: This Image is part of a PHOTO SET

Food wrappers, plastic containers, cables, CDs, worn-out tires, and old shoes dot the waters of the Manila bay, among the most polluted in the country, while mountains of garbage accumulate in the illegal settlements along its edges.

These illegal settlements house 220,000 families, whose rehabilitation is due to begin this weekend to make way for a million dollar government plan to clean up the area.