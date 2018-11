Relatives of 44 crew members of the Argentinian submarine ARA San Juan, which went missing more than a year ago in the Atlantic and was found at the weekend, demanded on Sunday that the boat be refloated to find out the truth about what happened.

The sailors' loved ones gathered at Mar del Plata naval base, where the submarine would have arrived if it had not undergone the "implosion" on Nov 15, 2017 that, according to the Navy, left the vessel 907 meters below the ocean surface.