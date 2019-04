Attorney Frank M. Pitre speaks during the announcement of a lawsuit filed in US federal district court in Chicago against Boeing, manufacturer of the aircraft that crashed in Ethiopia on March 10, 2019, killing relatives of the plaintiffs. EFE-EPA / TANNEN MAURY

Attorney Kevin P. Durkin (standing) speaks about the loss of relatives of Paul Njoroge (l), Manant Vaidya (2 l) and his wife Hiral Vaidya (r) during the announcement of a lawsuit filed in US federal district court in Chicago against Boeing, manufacturer of the aircraft that crashed in Ethiopia on March 10, 2019, killing relatives of the plaintiffs. EFE-EPA / TANNEN MAURY

Paul Njoroge attends the announcement of a lawsuit filed in US federal district court in Chicago against Boeing, manufacturer of the aircraft that crashed in Ethiopia on March 10, 2019, killing his wife and three children. EFE-EPA / TANNEN MAURY

Manant Vaidya attends the announcement of a lawsuit filed in US federal district court in Chicago against Boeing, manufacturer of the aircraft that crashed in Ethiopia on March 10, 2019, killing three generations of his relatives. EFE-EPA / TANNEN MAURY

Protesters carry posters with the images of people killed in Boeing 737 MAX crashes outside the Boeing annual shareholders meeting in Chicago, Illinois, on April 29, 2019. EPA-EFE/Tannen Maury

Relatives of the 10 Canadians who died in the Ethiopian Airlines crash on March 10 on Monday sued Boeing, the manufacturer of the 737 Max 8 aircraft that went down, and the US Federal Aviation Administration.

The lawsuits were filed in federal district court in Chicago, where Boeing has its headquarters, on behalf of the victims, including three generations of the Manant Vaidya family and the wife and three children of Paul Njoroge.