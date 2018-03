Relatives and friends of plane crash victim console family members as they wait to receive a body at the Teaching Hospital in Kathmandu, Nepal, Mar. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/NARENDRA SHRESTHA

Nepalese police officers inspect the site of the crash next to the wreckage of US-Bengla flight BS211 at the Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmanduu, Nepal, Mar. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/NARENDRA SHRESTHA

Relatives of the victims of an airplane crash in Kathmandu traveled to Nepal on Tuesday to identify the deceased.

The aircraft, a US-Bangla airlines Bombardier Dash 8 Q400 registered S2-AGU, with 71 people on board, 36 of whom were Bangladeshi, crashed on Monday at Kathmandu airport during landing due to a communication error between the cockpit and control tower, according to preliminary findings.