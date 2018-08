Relatives of the victims of the Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 walk next to the Malaysian Embassy in Beijing, China after delivering a letter to ask the Chinese government to continue with the search of the plane, on Aug. 16, 2018. EFE / Roman Pilipey

Families of Chinese passengers on board the missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 gathered on Thursday at the Malaysian Embassy in Beijing to demand that the search for the missing plane continue, a witness told EFE.

About a dozen relatives tried to send a joint petition letter to officers inside the embassy with requests addressed to Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad, who is due to make an official visit to Beijing between Friday morning and Aug. 21.