Wang Yulian (L), whose daughter was on board missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370, cries as relatives of missing Chinese passengers gather to wait to meet officials at a building outside the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on the fifth anniversary of the disaster in Beijing, China, Mar. 08, 2019. EPA-EFE/HOW HWEE YOUNG

Relatives of Chinese passengers, who were on board the Malaysia Airlines flight MH370, which disappeared exactly five years ago on Friday, are desperate for closure.

It is more painful, they say, not knowing what actually happened to the plane or its passengers.