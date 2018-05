An Afghan soldier conducts a security check during operations in Achin district of Nangarhar province, Afghanistan, Jan 3, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/GHULAMULLAH HABIBI

At least nine people, including relatives of the chairman of Afghanistan's Senate, were killed in an Afghan special forces anti-terrorist operation in the east of the country, official sources told EFE Tuesday.

The sources said most of the victims were civilians.