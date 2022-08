Miners and emergency personnel work in the area where 10 miners are trapped in the municipality of Sabinas in Coahuila, Mexico, 11 August 2022. EPA-EFE FILE/Antonio Ojeda

A mining worker arrives at the area where 10 miners are trapped in the municipality of Sabinas in Coahuila, Mexico 10 August 2022. EPA-EFE FILE/Antonio Ojeda

Relatives of the 10 miners trapped in a coal mine speak with the media in the municipality of Sabinas, Coahuila state, Mexico, 13 August 2022. EPA-EFE/Antonio Ojeda

Detail of an altar, in the area where 10 miners are trapped in the municipality of Sabinas in Coahuila, Mexico 10 August 2022. EPA-EFE FILE/Antonio Ojeda

The relatives of the 10 miners trapped in a flooded coal mine that collapsed 10 days ago in the northern Mexico state of Coahuila on Saturday called for the help and intervention of foreign rescuers and criticized the actions of the Mexican experts.

The mine collapsed at 1.35 pm local time (18:35 GMT) on Aug. 3 with 15 miners inside. Five escaped with injuries. Authorities believe miners breached a wall to a flooded area.