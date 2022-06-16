Demonstrators clash with police officers during a protest against the Government of Guillermo Lasso, in Quito, Ecuador, 15 June 2022. EPA-EFE/Jose Jacome

An indefinite strike by Ecuador's indigenous movement against conservative president Guillermo Lasso's government continued on Wednesday, although tensions eased after the release of prominent indigenous leader Leonidas Iza, who called for the protests that began earlier in the week.

In his first official statement after being released on bail, Iza, president of the Confederation of Indigenous Nationalities of Ecuador (Conaie), the country's largest indigenous organization, accused Lasso over his arrest, which he described as "political kidnapping," and urged his supporters to continue the "national and indefinite" protest.