Betty Grossi (C) a released political prisoner speaks to the press, outside the Palace of Justice in Caracas, Venezuela, Dec. 26, 2017. EPA-EFE/Miguel Gutiérrez

Spanish Andrea Gonzalez (L), a released political prisoner, smiles along with Jhosman Paredes, outside the Palace of Justice in Caracas, Venezuela, Dec. 26, 2017. EPA-EFE/Miguel Gutiérrez

Venezuelan political prisoners released for Christmas are scheduled to appear this Tuesday in the courts handling their cases, in order to find out under what conditions they will live after being freed, attorneys of some of the over 40 people liberated from prison told EFE.

One of those set free who will appear in court is the Spanish-Venezuelan Andrea Gonzalez, one of those honored with the European Union's Sakharov Prize.