The chairman of Reliance Industries Ltd, that owns mobile service operator Reliance Jio, said Thursday that India would be fully connected to the 4G network within two years, and 5G-ready ahead of other countries.

"By 2020, I believe that India will be a fully-4G country... and ready for 5G ahead of others," said Mukesh Ambani at the second edition of the India Mobile Congress 2018 in New Delhi.