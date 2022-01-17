Argentina on Monday is starting the week with a break from the high temperatures and storms in various parts of the country, a welcome relief from the intense heat wave that has beset the nation in recent days causing a huge number of problems with electricity supply and sparking forest fires in assorted spots.

The heat wave is over, for the moment anyway, in the central portion of the country, where maximum temperatures of only 25 C (77 F) are being felt now due to a mass of cold air moving across the nation bringing rain, although northern Argentina is still waiting for the heat to break with the advance of the cooler air on Monday and Tuesday, National Weather Service (SMN) spokesperson Cindy Fernandez told EFE.