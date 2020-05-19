Local residents on 14 May 2020 wacth the animated film "The Book of Life, which was screened during the pandemic on the roof of a house in Jose Felix Ribas, a neighborhood in the Venezuelan capital shantytown of Petare. EPA-EFE/Rayner Pena R

Dozens of people take part on 15 May 2020 in a religious service during the pandemic in Jose Felix Ribas, a neighborhood of the Venezuelan capital's shantytown of Petare. EPA-EFE/Rayner Pena

Residents of the Jose Felix Ribas neighborhood, part of the sprawling Petare shantytown that overlooks the east side of Venezuela's capital, watch the animated film "The Book of Life," which was screened on 14 May 2020 from the roof of a home during the pandemic. EPA-EFE/Rayner Pena

A Protestant minister in the Jose Felix Ribas neighborhood of the Venezuelan capital's Petare shantytown inspires the faithful from the balcony of his house, which he has turned into a sort of community radio station during the pandemic. EPA-EFE/Rayner Pena

Local residents wait on 14 May 2020 for the animated film "The Book of Life" to be screened on the roof of a house during the pandemic in Jose Felix Ribas, a neighborhood in the Venezuelan capital shantytown of Petare. EPA-EFE/Rayner Pena R

Residents of Jose Felix Ribas, a neighborhood in the Venezuelan capital shantytown of Petare, watch an animated film on 14 May 2020 that was screened to lift the spirits of children who have been confined to their homes during the pandemic and also are fearful amid a spate of violence in that slum district. EPA-EFE/Rayner Pena R

Local residents wave white cloths as a symbol of peace and faith while a pastor preaches over a loudspeaker in the heart of the Venezuelan capital's largest slum district, where a group of community and religious leaders also recently organized a viewing of the animated film "The Book of Life" to lift the spirits of young people confined to their homes during the pandemic.

Jaime Perez, one of the organizers of the cinema activity, told Efe that the idea of screening that film on the roof of a brick shack was "something unprecedented" in Petare, where numerous armed confrontations have occurred between criminal gangs and security forces this month, although thus far official information about the clashes has been scant.