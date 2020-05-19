Local residents wave white cloths as a symbol of peace and faith while a pastor preaches over a loudspeaker in the heart of the Venezuelan capital's largest slum district, where a group of community and religious leaders also recently organized a viewing of the animated film "The Book of Life" to lift the spirits of young people confined to their homes during the pandemic.
Jaime Perez, one of the organizers of the cinema activity, told Efe that the idea of screening that film on the roof of a brick shack was "something unprecedented" in Petare, where numerous armed confrontations have occurred between criminal gangs and security forces this month, although thus far official information about the clashes has been scant.