Center-left presidential candidate Fernando Haddad sought to gain the support of Brazil's Catholic church on Thursday as a new poll showed him losing the Oct. 28 runoff to far-right hopeful Jair Bolsonaro, who is strongly backed by evangelicals.

Despite survey results that give him a 58 percent to 42 percent advantage over Haddad, Bolsonaro urged his supporters via social media to "keep up the effort."