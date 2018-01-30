A delegation of US religious faithful hold a press conference at the US Embassy in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, on Jan. 29, 2018. EFE/Gustavo Amador

A woman holds a sign during a press conference held by a US religious delegation at the US Embassy in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, on Jan. 29, 2018. EFE/Gustavo Amador

A US religious delegation holds a press conference at the US Embassy in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, on Jan. 29, 2018. EFE/Gustavo Amador

A US delegation of some 50 religious faithful on Monday here asked Washington to withdraw its recognition of Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez arguing that he was elected "fraudulently," and expressed their support for a national dialogue to "reverse the election fraud."

"We call upon the government of the United States to withdraw its recognition of the government elected fraudulently in Honduras," said Clara White, spokesperson for the Emergency Religious Delegation, at a press conference at the US Embassy in Tegucigalpa, which is being guarded by the military.