From left to right: Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbyev, and the head of the Kazakh Senate, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, during the opening ceremony of the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions in Astana, Kazakhstan, Oct. 10, 2018. EFE/KULPASH KONYROVA

Russian Council of Muftis President Ravil Gainutdin (R) greets the head of Uzbekistan's Muslim Spiritual Administration, Usmonkhon Alimov (L), at the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions in Astana, Kazakhstan, Oct. 10, 2018. EFE-EPA/KULPASH KONYROVA

The abuse of religion by "ideologues of terror" remains a threat to peace and progress, and it is up to the world's spiritual leaders to fight back using weapons of faith and hope, participants at the VI Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions said Wednesday in Kazakhstan's capital.

"We need to move to a new level of interaction, to build constructive dialogue between conflicting parties," Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev told 84 delegations from 46 countries at the opening of the congress under the theme "Religious Leaders for a Safe World."