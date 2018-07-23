Pakistani Christians gather outside the church as they continue their protest for the second day against suicide bombings at two churches in Lahore, Pakistan, Mar. 16, 2015. EPA-EFE/FILE/RAHAT DAR

Supporters of Imran Khan, head of Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) political party listen to his speech, during an election campaign in Karachi, Pakistan, Jul. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/SHAHZAIB AKBER

A worker sorts ballot boxes to be sent to polling stations at an office of the Election Commission of Pakistan, ahead of the 25 July general elections, in Peshawar, Pakistan, Jul. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/ARSHAD ARBAB

Even as political parties in Pakistan busied themselves with the last day of campaigning on Monday, minority groups were all set to boycott the elections alleging non-inclusion in the electoral process, and religious hardliners dominating the election agenda.

The much-persecuted Ahmadis, a Muslim sect founded by Mirza Ghulam Ahmad in India in the 19th century, and the Christians had earlier announced they would be boycotting the Jul. 25 elections alleging that extremist groups have been fomenting hatred against them in a country, where minority religions make up just four percent of the 205 million population.